Dog Chew Toys Recalled Over Possible Chemical Contamination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A pet toy company is voluntarily recalling multiple brands of their rawhide products due to possible chemical contamination, the Food and Drug Administration has announced.

The nationwide recall was initiated after United Pet Group identified that certain of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the manufacturing of rawhide chews.

The recall is for:

American Beefhide

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

Digest-eeze

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB, and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products

Healthy Hide

United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Healthy Hide brand, Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit brand, and Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun brand on the label.

Exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause: reduced appetite, and gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting.

United Pet Group says they received very limited reports of pet illness to date.

If you have these products, please contact the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 between the hours of 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM Eastern Standard Time for a refund.

Read more on the recall, HERE.