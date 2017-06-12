Aldi To Open 900 Stores In US In 5 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The supply for the demand of grocery stores is going Aldi way up.
The German discount grocery chain announced Monday its plans to open 900 new stores in the United States within the next fiver year, according to Zlati Meyer’s USA Today’s report.
These new additions reportedly cost an estimated $3.4 billion in capital investment, with the creation of 25,000 new jobs.
In addition, Aldi reportedly said it plans to spend $1.6 billion remodeling 1,300 of its existing stores by 2020.
Aldi’s stores are about 12,000-square-feet, with only only room for five aisles, which is smaller compared to traditional grocery stores. And about 90 percent of the items in those aisles are house brands, according to the report.
Aldi arrived on U.S. shores in 1976, and now has 1,600 stores in 35 states.
