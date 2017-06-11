Red Cross Opens Shelter At Norristown HS After 100 Displaced From Apartment Fire

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — The American Red Cross says they will be opening a shelter at Norristown High School after fires displaces residents of East Norriton apartment building.
The shelter opened about 7 p.m. Sunday all those who have been displaced by the fire at an apartment building on Dekalb Pike.
Fire officials say the fire began about 1:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and was placed under control about an hour later leaving about 100 people without access to their homes.
Approximately a half dozen units in the apartment building are said to have fire and water damage along with a significant number of units that have smoke damage.
Anyone without a place to stay tonight due to the fire are being welcomed at Norristown High School.