Cosby Trial To Resume Monday In Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –– Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial continues Monday in Montgomery County, with the judge telling the jury he expects they’ll get the case early in the week.

Before the trial got underway, there were a series of last-minute motions from the defense made public late last week.

Cosby’s defense team asked to admit limited facts about Constand’s romantic history pointing out that while she identifies as homosexual, she had a prior relationship with a man identified in the motion only as “a high profile male athlete.”

Prosecution Rests In Sexual Assault Case Against Bill Cosby

The motion says Cosby maintains Constand never told Cosby she was a lesbian, but then said she homosexual, as the motion says to bolster her claims against Cosby.

Prosecutors in their response, say Cosby’s age old tactic of victim shaming is clear, adding defendants maneuvering flies in face of Penna’s rape shield law.

They say Constand’s sexual orientation is inadmissible, and they say it has, in their words absolutely nothing to do with whether or not Cosby drugged and sexually assaulter her without her consent.

The motion was denied, as was a request by the defense that prosecutor be barred from calling both accusers who testified “victims.”