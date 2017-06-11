NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Boss Was Back In Town, Bruce Springsteen Visits Wildwood NJ

June 11, 2017 9:18 PM
Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen, North Wildwood

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) — The “Boss” was back in town, well sort of, as Springsteen was spotted along the shores of Wildwood Sunday.

According to the North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism’s Facebook page, Springsteen was visiting the “Race of Gentleman” at Schellinger Ave. in Wildwood.

A few lucky fans got to snap some photos with Springsteen as crowds gathered to watch vintage motorcycles and cars race between Spicer and Lincoln avenues along the water.

New Jersey University To Host Bruce Springsteen’s Archives

The 67-year-old Jersey born rocker makes many appearances on and off the musical stage as just back in January he spoke for 90-minutes at Monmouth University.

We also know that Bruce is no stranger to motorcycles as only eight months ago good Samaritan Dan Barkalow found Springsteen and his motorcycle broken down on the side of the road in the Garden state.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
3 Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Morning

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch