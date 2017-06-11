Boss Was Back In Town, Bruce Springsteen Visits Wildwood NJ

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) — The “Boss” was back in town, well sort of, as Springsteen was spotted along the shores of Wildwood Sunday.
According to the North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism’s Facebook page, Springsteen was visiting the “Race of Gentleman” at Schellinger Ave. in Wildwood.
A few lucky fans got to snap some photos with Springsteen as crowds gathered to watch vintage motorcycles and cars race between Spicer and Lincoln avenues along the water.
New Jersey University To Host Bruce Springsteen’s Archives
The 67-year-old Jersey born rocker makes many appearances on and off the musical stage as just back in January he spoke for 90-minutes at Monmouth University.
We also know that Bruce is no stranger to motorcycles as only eight months ago good Samaritan Dan Barkalow found Springsteen and his motorcycle broken down on the side of the road in the Garden state.