Police: 3 Stabbed During Robbery In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed and stabbed three people in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Mayfair and Bingham Streets in the city’s Crescentville neighborhood.
Police say two suspects approached a group of three men and demanded they hand over their money.
The victims refused, which lead to fight. During the scuffle, the three men being robbed were stabbed. The two suspects then took cash from the victims and ran off.
The stabbing victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment. All three were listed in stable condition.