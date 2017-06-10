Police: 3 Stabbed During Robbery In Northeast Philadelphia

June 10, 2017 10:04 AM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police, Triple Stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed and stabbed three people in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Mayfair and Bingham Streets in the city’s Crescentville neighborhood.

Police say two suspects approached a group of three men and demanded they hand over their money.

The victims refused, which lead to fight. During the scuffle, the three men being robbed were stabbed. The two suspects then took cash from the victims and ran off.

The stabbing victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment. All three were listed in stable condition.

 

More from Dan Wing
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
3 Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Morning

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch