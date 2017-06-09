Summer Reading Series Aims To ‘Make Change In Philadelphia’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking for any book recommendations this summer?

The 4th annual Summer Reading Series in Philadelphia kicked off on Friday during a special happy hour event in West Philly.

Organizers say the goal of the series is to inspire activism throughout the city.

Fifteen books have been chosen that one of those organizers, Shira Cohen, says run the gamut.

“That are about teaching, there’s fiction, there are books that are talking about race, immigration justice, economic justice,” Cohen said.

Participants then discuss what they read during various sessions throughout the summer.

The hope, says Cohen, is to “make change in Philadelphia.”

“When people have an opportunity to talk to each other and have an opportunity to talk about all of the issues that we’re facing and that matter to them, we get a chance to talk about what our collective goals are and how we’re going to act on them,” she said.

The Caucus of Working Educators and the Teacher Action Group launched the series.

If you’re interested in signing up, and to see a list of all the books this year, CLICK HERE.