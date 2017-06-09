Sidney Crosby Punches P.K. Subban’s Head Into Ice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It feels like it’s getting personal between the two stars in this year’s Stanley Cup Finals.

Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban have been going back and forth throughout the series on and off the ice, but Crosby took it to another level in Game 5. Toward the end of the first period, Crosby and Subban got tangled up near the boards behind the net.

Crosby proceeded to repeatedly punch Subban’s head into the ice.

Sidney Crosby shoving P.K. Subban's head into the ice over and over. Off-setting minors. #Preds pic.twitter.com/B7mUbDat1P — Mark Harris (@TweetsByHarris) June 9, 2017

Crosby and Subban both got matching minor penalties for holding.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette was upset after the game, a 6-0 Penguins blowout win.

“I don’t understand it,” Laviolette said via ESPN.com. “I really don’t understand the call. I saw my guy get his head crosschecked into the ice 10 times. I don’t even know what he did, P.K. I disagree with the call.”

NBC’s Mike Milbury actually defended Crosby.

Mike Milbury loved Sidney Crosby bashing PK Subban's head into the ice. "Subban had it coming." pic.twitter.com/ZgsmHqUXVM — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) June 9, 2017

Later in the game, Crosby threw a water bottle on the ice.

“I didn’t mean to throw that" pic.twitter.com/UaUC6PEKFX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

some intense intermission water bottle analysis pic.twitter.com/VjB8YZCA9B — steph (@myregularface) June 9, 2017

Crosby, who finished the game with three assists, said it was accident after the game.

Crosby on water bottle: I know it looks bad, but I'm a righty and I've got a better arm than that. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 9, 2017

The Penguins lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is Sunday night in Nashville.