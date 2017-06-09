Philly Holds 42nd Odunde Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In its fourth decade, the Odunde Festival is the nation’s largest African-American street festival.

“Odunde is the largest African-American street festival in the country,” explained Oshunbumi Fernandez, CEO of Odunde Inc.

For the past 42 years, on the second Sunday in June, you can find Bumi at Odunde.

“I was one years old, carried on my mama’s back, at the first Odunde,” she said.

Fast forward, and Odunde spans 14 city blocks beginning at 23rd and South, extending to the Schuylkill River, and attracts up to a half million people.

There are two stages of entertainment and 100 vendors selling food, clothing, toiletries, art and crafts, and more; all with an ethnic flare.

“For those who love the beautiful continent of Africa, we bring Africa to you,” said Fernandez.

Odunde kicks off Sunday at 10am, with a trek to the river to pay homage to the Yoruba goddess, Oshun.

It’s followed by 10 hours of non-stop entertainment. Details at odundefestival.org.