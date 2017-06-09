Report: Highest Percentage Of Never-Married Adults Reside In Philadelphia

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) – It’s not so lonely being single in Philadelphia.

Seriously.

Philly boasts the highest percentage of adults who have never been married than any of the ten largest cities in the nation, according to a Pew report reviewing the 2015 census.

That number has increased since during the past decade.

Close to 52 percent of adults in Philadelphia entered having never been married, which was up from 43 percent in 2005, according to the report’s findings.

The other major cities are not even close to touching how little married love there is in the City of Brotherly Love.

San Jose, California, had 35 percent of adults reporting having never married. San Antonio had 38 percent. The nation as a whole was slightly below 34 percent.

But Philadelphia’s high percentage of never married reported could be based on its high poverty rate, which is a pattern nationwide, according to the report.

Philly has the fourth-highest poverty rate of cities with a population above 350,000. It ranks behind only Detroit, Baltimore and Milwaukee.

It has been long speculated by social scientists that marriage rates vary according to income, thus more money, more marriages.

According to the report, the census reveals other factors influence the high number of never been married. Young adults are pushing off formal relationship unions to a later date and more adults are living together as they have children without getting married.

The Pew Research Center concludes “young adults will still fall in the never-married column when they reach ages 45 to 54. That would be a record.”