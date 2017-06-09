Students, Staff At Masterman School Running Laps For Extracurricular Activities

June 9, 2017 1:17 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Julia R. Masterman School, KYW Newsradio 1060, Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at Philadelphia’s Masterman School are fundraising with their feet Friday.

More than 200 students, staff, and parents at the Masterman School were running laps around their building at 17th and Spring Garden, to raise money for extracurricular activities.

Students, Staff At Masterman School Running Laps For Extracurricular Activities

Credit: Mike DeNardo

Masterman is the top-performing school in the state, but principal Jessica Brown says that doesn’t translate to more funding.

“All of the budgets are still very lean, and Masterman does not get a special or privileged budget,” said Brown.

It’s the sixth year that teacher Luigi Borda has organized the event  He plans to run 100 laps.

“This funding crisis has been a marathon.”

Parent Janice LaBella says the school community is trying to take action, in the fact of tight state and city funding.

“We’re stepping up and not going to just say, ‘OK, you’re not going to give us the money.’ We’re going to do something about it,” she said.

Student Clara Pritchett says art, music, and athletics should be fundamental to a high school education.

“I think it’s such a shame that we have to do it. But in one way, I think it brings us all together, at least for one day,” said Pritchett.

The runners hope to raise $25,000 for after-school clubs and sports.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
3 Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Morning
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch