Students, Staff At Masterman School Running Laps For Extracurricular Activities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at Philadelphia’s Masterman School are fundraising with their feet Friday.

More than 200 students, staff, and parents at the Masterman School were running laps around their building at 17th and Spring Garden, to raise money for extracurricular activities.

Masterman is the top-performing school in the state, but principal Jessica Brown says that doesn’t translate to more funding.

“All of the budgets are still very lean, and Masterman does not get a special or privileged budget,” said Brown.

It’s the sixth year that teacher Luigi Borda has organized the event He plans to run 100 laps.

“This funding crisis has been a marathon.”

Parent Janice LaBella says the school community is trying to take action, in the fact of tight state and city funding.

“We’re stepping up and not going to just say, ‘OK, you’re not going to give us the money.’ We’re going to do something about it,” she said.

Student Clara Pritchett says art, music, and athletics should be fundamental to a high school education.

“I think it’s such a shame that we have to do it. But in one way, I think it brings us all together, at least for one day,” said Pritchett.

The runners hope to raise $25,000 for after-school clubs and sports.