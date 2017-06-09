Springfield HS Boys And Girls Lacrosse Vie For State Championship

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) – Championship Saturday is tomorrow for Springfield High School’s boys and girls lacrosse teams as they are set to play state championships.

The boys team is set to play West Chester Henderson High School as the girls team takes on Archbishop John Carroll High School.

The boys are looking to repeat. For the girls, it’s their first trip back to the championship game since losing to Garnet Valley High School.

“Our seniors experienced the 2014 state championship as freshmen,” Keith Broome, the girls lacrosse coach, said. “Many of them were on the sidelines at that time. They got to experience it at Hershey.”

Bridget Whitaker, a senior on the girls lacrosse team, said, “Looking back to freshman year, we were in the state championships. So it’s the same feeling, the same excitement, same nerves–everything’s the same. It’s just great to be back.”

This will be the boys second championship trip in the past three years.

They know it’s tough to repeat.

“Group’s dialed in,” Springfield HS boys lacrosse Head Coach Tom Lemieux said.

“I think that it can happen; it’s really tough to win a district title and a state title, especially when you’re playing the same team, especially a team of the caliber of Henderson. But we’re going to do everything we can. And hopefully, we’re coming out on top on Saturday.”

James Spence, a senior on the boys team, said, “Winning last year was an amazing feeling and I know winning this year would just even top that–more amazing feeling.

“All that hard work we put in all for years, our team. And just that ability to have that chance to do it and repeat it would be just something amazing.”

Springfield has built such a successful program over the years, so what is its key to success?

“It must be in the water,” Julianne Clemen, a senior on the girls team, said. “You know we’re all good. We’ve been working hard since we were young, since we were in the second, third grade. We’ve had a great program.”

And how great would be for both teams to bring home the championship title?

“It would be awesome,” Maggie O’Connell, a senior on the girls team, said. “I think the boys and girls and the whole Springfield community would be really excited. And we would like to get two wins on Saturday.”