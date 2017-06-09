Groundbreaking For Apartments Held At Site Of Famous Former Old City Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Groundbreaking on a future apartment complex has begun in Old City at the site of a former restaurant supply store known as “The National.”

Michael Hare, Executive Senior Vice President of the Bucccini/Polland group, says by next summer, this will be an apartment rental building.

“192 residential units. A mix of one-and-two-bedroom units and 2,000 square feet of retail,” he explained.

He points out, these apartments have no connection to The National Condominiums across the street.

“Our ownership or development interest is purely in this project,” Hare said.

He says part of the Historic Commission requirements was to recreate the building’s famous orange tile wall.

“As well as reintroduce that lettering that was on the building,” said Hare.

“Old City isn’t just Colonial, it’s also a lot of 19th century warehouses and a lot of early 20th century distribution stores, and it’s important to keep that heritage in the neighborhood as well,” said Job Itskowitz, Executive Director of the Old City District.