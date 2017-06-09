Groundbreaking For Apartments Held At Site Of Famous Former Old City Store

June 9, 2017 2:54 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Groundbreaking on a future apartment complex has begun in Old City at the site of a former restaurant supply store known as “The National.”

Michael Hare, Executive Senior Vice President of the Bucccini/Polland group, says by next summer, this will be an apartment rental building.

“192 residential units. A mix of one-and-two-bedroom units and 2,000 square feet of retail,” he explained.

img 0067 Groundbreaking For Apartments Held At Site Of Famous Former Old City Store

(credit: Hadas Kuznits)

He points out, these apartments have no connection to The National Condominiums across the street.

“Our ownership or development interest is purely in this project,” Hare said.

He says part of the Historic Commission requirements was to recreate the building’s famous orange tile wall.

“As well as reintroduce that lettering that was on the building,” said Hare.

“Old City isn’t just Colonial, it’s also a lot of 19th century warehouses and a lot of early 20th century distribution stores, and it’s important to keep that heritage in the neighborhood as well,” said Job Itskowitz, Executive Director of the Old City District.

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
3 Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Morning
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch