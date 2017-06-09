Philly Native Waits Outside For Eagles’ Tryout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meet the potential present day Vince Papale.

RaShaun Sligh is a 24-year-old Philly native and Temple Owl. He wants to tryout for the Eagles, so badly that he’s been standing outside of the NovaCare Complex with a sign that reads:

“RaShaun Sligh just wants an opportunity to be an Eagle!”

“I clocked in a 4.47 last week,” Slight told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Friday. “At 220 [pounds], I feel like I move pretty well.”

Sligh explained why he wants this so bad.

“One, my college career was cut short due to transfer years at Temple,” he said. “So obviously, I haven’t played that high level of football in at least two years. Two, I really dream and inspire to help society. I’m big on that, on helping people and motivating others. So, the platform, the ability to be a role model for different people of different ages is important to me.

“And I love the game. I really do in my heart believe I can help the Eagles organization win some games. I think I’m a talent, I know I’m a talent. And I just really in my heart believe if they gave me an opportunity, to just…see what I can do. See how I move, see how I catch, and they can see kind of like a diamond in the rough.

“I think everything is about breaking barriers and creating new norms and if you have a dream you should go for it.”

Hey, why not?