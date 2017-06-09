Philly Native Waits Outside For Eagles’ Tryout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meet the potential present day Vince Papale.
RaShaun Sligh is a 24-year-old Philly native and Temple Owl. He wants to tryout for the Eagles, so badly that he’s been standing outside of the NovaCare Complex with a sign that reads:
“RaShaun Sligh just wants an opportunity to be an Eagle!”
“I clocked in a 4.47 last week,” Slight told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Friday. “At 220 [pounds], I feel like I move pretty well.”
Sligh explained why he wants this so bad.
“One, my college career was cut short due to transfer years at Temple,” he said. “So obviously, I haven’t played that high level of football in at least two years. Two, I really dream and inspire to help society. I’m big on that, on helping people and motivating others. So, the platform, the ability to be a role model for different people of different ages is important to me.
"Sometimes you have to risk it all for dream that no one else can see, but YOU. That's what makes you LEGENDARY" – Rashaun Sligh 📸:@bethanylamarr #iusetobehomeless #invigorateus #happy #entrepreneur #entrepreneurship #entrepreneurlifestyle #entrepreneurquotes #entrepreneursofinstagram #businessman #buildinganempire #motivational #motivated #inspirationalquotes #inspirational #inspired #inspiration #thealchemist #thesecret #fitness #forselfsuccess #creation #LOA #thesecret #thealchemist #nfl #football #model #sportmodel #fitnessmodel
“And I love the game. I really do in my heart believe I can help the Eagles organization win some games. I think I’m a talent, I know I’m a talent. And I just really in my heart believe if they gave me an opportunity, to just…see what I can do. See how I move, see how I catch, and they can see kind of like a diamond in the rough.
“I think everything is about breaking barriers and creating new norms and if you have a dream you should go for it.”
Hey, why not?