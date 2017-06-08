Philly Charter School Seniors Celebrate ‘College Signing Day’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of Mastery Charter School students celebrated their graduating senior class at their annual College Signing Day event, which was held Thursday afternoon at the Liacorus Center.

Class of 2017 senior Jonathan Lopez says the annual Mastery Charter Schools “College Signing Day” is a major milestone event at his school.

“All our campuses come together and we kind of celebrate our achievements as a senior class,” said Lopez.

Master Charter Schools CEO Scott Gordon says 100% of their graduating seniors have a plan after high school.

“We’re celebrating kids who are going on to the service, kids who are taking the next big step in life, who have worked hard. This is a celebration of them pursuing their dreams,” Gordon said.

“Since 7th grade, we’ve worked our way slowly from sitting in the bleachers, to moving our way towards the stage, to being seniors and it’s overwhelming!” said Lopez.

Senior Davina Hampton heads to Franklin and Marshall college in the Fall.

“Attending events like this has just always motivated me to want to do better,” she said.