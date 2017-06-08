Police: Teen Girl Kidnapped By 3 Men In Masks, Sexually Assaulted In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Police say they are investigating a reported sexual assault of a teen girl Thursday night.
The incident allegedly took place at about 6:48 p.m. at Orthodox Street and Trenton Avenue when three men, wearing black ski masks, reportedly grabbed a 16-year-old girl and forced her into a small black vehicle.
Police say the three men took her to an abandoned property in the 1300 block of Foulkrod Street, where they reportedly sexually assaulted the girl.
She was able to escape and make her way to a relative’s house nearby, according to police.
No arrests have been made at this time.