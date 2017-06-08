Get Your Motor Running At The Philly Super Car Show

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

June 8, 2017 6:04 PM By Suzanne Monaghan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Super Car Show at the Wells Fargo Center features top-of-the-line cars, and the money raised goes toward education.

If you’re in Center City Sunday morning, don’t be surprised if you see a long line of luxury cars.

“Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, Bugattis, and Porsches, and classic and antiques as well. And they’re going to go on a five-mile loop through the city, coming down from the Wells Fargo Center and going all the way to the Art Museum,” explained KYW Automotive Reporter George Polgar.

He says the parade of cars kicks off the Super Car Show to benefit Science Technology Engineering and Math Education among Philadelphia area middle schoolers.

“Philadelphia has also emerged as one of the leading regions for STEM education, because we have a lot of stand out programs here in the secondary school realm,” said Polgar.

The show runs from 9am-2pm on Sunday. Admission is $5.00.

