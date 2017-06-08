ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: StoriesDonate Now #CBS3StandForHope | Photos  

Eagles Announce 2017 Training Camp Dates

June 8, 2017 10:11 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s almost football time.

The Eagles announced on Thursday that 2017 Training Camp will begin on Monday, July 24th at the NovaCare Complex with quarterbacks, rookies, and selected veterans.

The first full-team practice will take place on Thursday, July 27th.

There will be two open practices at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, July 29th (Military Appreciation Day presented by Dietz & Watson) and Sunday, August 6th (Youth Day).

Both practices are expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be free of charge to the public. Tickets are not required for entry, and seating will be first-come, first-serve.

The Eagles will also hold joint practices with the Miami Dolphins leading into their third preseason game on August 24th.

