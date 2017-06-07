Treadmill Challenge Held In Center City To Raise Money For Homeless

June 7, 2017 1:12 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To coincide with Global Running Day, a treadmill challenge is being held in Center City Wednesday.

The Run-a-Thorn is helping to raise money for an organization that combats homelessness through the power of running and community.

“Back On My Feet” started in Philadelphia nearly 10 years ago since then the non-profit spread to 12 cities across the country. The organization helps provide essential resources in housing education and employment opportunities to the homeless.

160 people are running on treadmills at the Shops at Liberty Place to help Back On My Feet reach their goal of $40,000.Cathryn Sanderson Executive Director of the non-profit.

“The hope is people get involved and people either consider contributing to the organization,” said Cathryn Sanderson Executive Director of the non-profit. “Joining one of our morning runs that helps people experiencing homelessness. Or considers just getting involved with an event we have many many events, not all of which are running. And our goal is to get the community to act around an important issue.”

More information at Philadelphia.backonmyfeet.org

