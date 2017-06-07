SayHerName Movement Comes To City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hash-tagging “#SayHerName” is a social movement to raise awareness for black female victims of police brutality and anti-black violence in the United States.

The campaign came to City Hall to highlight the women who have lost their lives at the hands of police.

After watching a TED Talk by civil rights advocate Kimberle Crenshaw, Dawn Chavous was inspired to organize a gathering of women in Philadelphia.

The Talk explored so-called “intersectionality” – how race, gender, religion, or sexuality could intersect to create racism.

“I knew about Eric Garner, I knew about Freddie Gray, I knew about so many of the men who have been killed by police, but I had no idea that this was an issue that affected woman as well. I didn’t know about intersectionality and the fact that there are so many factors that can be used to discriminate against you,” Chavous said.

Chavous says the “Say Her Name” movement “is not a police bashing activity.”

“This is really to raise our awareness about this ‘all lives matter’ movement and the fact that women’s lives matter as well and, as we’re talking about these movements around increasing justice for all people, that women are at the forefront of that conversation as well,” she said.

Several local organizations joined the movement including Black Women’s Leadership Council, Woman Up, and PA Coalition of 100 Black Women.