Philly Bars Prepared For Comey Watch Parties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As ex-FBI director James Comey awaits to testify before the Senate on Russian interference of the American 2016 elections, many will be watching at local bars.

Terry Berch McNally, co-owner of London Grill in Fairmount, says they’re not holding back on their views, as is reflected in their menu while watching James Comey’s testimony.

“We’re gonna watch them live at the bar and we’re gonna have pitchers of White Russians with orange twists as a garnish and Cheetos and popcorn!” she said.

Meanwhile, Christopher Mullins Jr. of McGillins Olde Ale House says they too will be watching the hearings, but they’ll be doing so from a neutral perspective.

“We always try to tread lightly when it comes to anything political. We’ll be here, we’re going to put it on, and we’re going to put the sound on when there’s pertinent information coming up, but it’s a nerve racking topic to get into publicly,” Mullins said.

McNally says she used to be neutral when it came to politics but: “This is important stuff. It’s my bar and I’m gonna make my point!”