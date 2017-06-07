Pennsylvania Man Jailed, Accused Of Killing Wife, 2 Cats

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is in jail on charges he fatally beat his wife then set fire to their home, endangering their daughter and killing two pet cats.
Charles McGhee II, 37, remained in the Centre County jail Wednesday on charges including first-degree murder, arson, child endangerment, fleeing prosecution and animal cruelty.
Bellefonte police say he drove away after killing Courtney McGhee during an argument Monday night, and setting the fire. Their daughter heard the fire alarm at about 11 p.m. and saw McGhee rushing around before driving away.
The girl went to neighbors, who called 911.
Police arrested McGhee on Tuesday after he crashed his vehicle on Interstate 80 near Jersey Shore.
Online court records do not list an attorney for McGhee, who faces a preliminary hearing set for June 14.
