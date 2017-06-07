Pennsville Police: Escaped Inmate Back In Custody

PENNSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) —Pennsville police say they have apprehended a convict who escaped from a Delaware correctional facility.
Authorities say they arrested 45-year-old Wayne L. Williams around 9:41 a.m. Wednesday behind Ashcraft Funeral Home located on South Broadway and Chestnut Lane in Pennsville. He escaped from Plummer Community Correctional Center around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say Williams assaulted a man at about 7:41 a.m.on Corson Avenue and fled on foot.
Police will charge Williams with fugitive from justice, burglary, criminal trespassing, simple assault and resisting arrest.
Williams is currently remanded to the Salem County Correctional Facility as he awaits extradition to Delaware.