How To Embrace National Running Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today marks National Running Day, as millions from more than 160 countries have agreed to hit the pavement and roads for this celebration of running.
In fact, Runner’s World staff members will be on-the-ground at various events in Philadelphia.
Fleet Feet Sports, a running shoe chain store has groups in 40 locations nationwide.
And The Big Run will hold a nationally coordinated 5K race in the following locations locally:
New Jersey
Running Co. of Haddonfield Group Run | 6:30 p.m.: Haddonfield, NJ
North Jersey Masters Global Run Day 5K | 6p.m.: Ridgewood, NJ
Pennsylvania
Back on My Feet Philadelphia Treadmill Charity Challenge | 11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Philadelphia, PA
Global Running Day Community Run | 5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia, PA
261 Fearless Club Doylestown Run | 8:30 a.m.: Doylestown, PA
The races will have raffles, prizes and refreshments.