West Chester University Crowned Baseball’s Division II National Champs

WEST CHESTER, PA (CBS) — Hundreds turned out at West Chester University Tuesday to congratulate the newly-crowned NCAA Division II baseball National Champions.
It was a hero’s welcome for the Golden Rams who stormed through the Division II World Series.
Highlights of Sunday’s Series win over U.C. San Diego were played for the crowd.
Smiling players hoisted the trophy and posed for photos.
Relief pitcher Josh McLane brought back his own trophy for being named most outstanding player, but he didn’t want to talk about personal accolades.
“This team that I’m now, it’s by far the best team I’ve ever been on,” he said. “We’re just so close-knit, we’re able to go out there every day and just go to battle together.”
As for Coach Jad Prachniak this is his second national title in six years.