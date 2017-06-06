SEPTA Announces Launch Of 9th Annual Stop Hunger At Your Station Campaign

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA wants to derail hunger in the Delaware Valley, and the transit authority is moving in the direction to do just that.

Tuesday morning, SEPTA announced the launch of its 9th annual Stop Hunger at Your Station campaign.

SEPTA’s Rich Burnfield says starting June 12 riders will be able to donate food and money at 45 different train stops.

“This is an extension of serving the community and being able to get the message out about hunger throughout the service area that we provide service to,” said Burnfield.

That money and food will go to local non-profit hunger relief organization Philabundance, as part of their mission to “squash” childhood hunger.

Glenn Bergman with Philabundance says the Stop Hunger at Your Station campaign really helps them go after their mission of making sure that no man, woman or child should go hungry.

“Not only has it helped with enough meals for about 260,000 people, but really the reality is, that the fact is, they help spread the news and inform the public that it’s a problem here in the community,” said Bergman.

Over the next few weeks, SEPTA will help spread that news about those who go hungry by wrapping busses with messages from Philabundance addressing hunger and what people can do to help.