Report: Kings Discussing A Trade Up For De’Aaron Fox

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers could be looking to make a draft day trade with the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings, who own the No. 5 and No. 10 overall picks in the June 22nd NBA Draft, apparently like Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox. The 76ers own the No. 3 overall pick, and could reap the benefits of the Kings’ desire for Fox.

According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Kings have internally discussed “combining picks Nos. 5 and 10 to move up in the draft to secure Fox. If they found a taker, that would be a high price to pay to move up two to three spots.”

While the Sixers do need a point guard themselves, they need one primarily on defense as Ben Simmons is expected to play the role of running the offense. As a compliment to Simmons, a combo guard with the ability to shoot from distance would be ideal. However, Fox shot just 24.6-percent from three-point range during his only college season on just 1.9 attempts per game.

Thought De'Aaron Fox showed he has more shooting potential than scouts saw at Kentucky. Think he becomes at least an AVG 3P shooter in time. pic.twitter.com/jBASFhec2V — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) June 3, 2017

Larry Brown recently said that he believes the Sixers should take Fox, assuming Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball go first and second overall.

“I think Fox is out of this world,” Brown said on The Howard Eskin Podcast. “I got to spend three weeks in Kentucky and I think he guards — I don’t think he shoots it great, but anybody that has a shot that’s not broken that goes in the NBA can become a better shooter if he works at it.”