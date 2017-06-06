Palliative Care Could Be Less Aggressive Option

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the population ages and people are living longer with complex diseases and related problems. Family doctors and emergency department physicians are being asked to deal with major medical issues associated with care.

The question is — how aggressive should physicians be when the prognosis isn’t good, and what about the quality of life for the elderly in these same cases?

Well, there is not a simple answer.

The medical system needs to have options for people who want care, but not aggressive interventions like ventilators and numerous procedures.

Patients that have issues like dementia or advanced cancer, Palliative care can be an option that is important to consider.

The specialty is growing and it allows patients to minimize suffering and maximize quality of life while reducing unwanted interventions.

Every patient should have choices and Palliative care provides options.