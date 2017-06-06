Central Bucks Schools On Lockdown Following Escaped Prisoner Sighting

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Some Central Bucks Schools have been placed on lockdown after a reported sighting of an escaped prisoner Tuesday morning.

Warrington Police confirm they received a report that escaped prisoner Daniel Selby, Jr. was spotted in the area of Street Road and Folly Road, just before 9 a.m.

A resident in the area told police they spotted Selby, Jr. near the 2500 block of County Line Road, looking for a ride home.

Police and K9 units currently have the area of Bradford Dam and Lower Nike parks surrounded while they search for Selby Jr.

The following schools have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Central Bucks High School South

Barclay Elementary

Butler Elementary

Mill Creek Elementary

Tamanend Middle School

Titus Elementary

Unami Middle School

School officials say students will not be allowed to leave the building until the lockdown is over, and parents should not go to the schools impacted since they will not be allowed into the building during a lockdown.

Authorities say the 25-year-old prisoner escaped while being transported Sunday night. Police later arrested Selby’s father, 65-year-old Daniel Selby Sr., for allegedly aiding his escape from Doylestown Township.

Police say Selby, Jr. is not wanted for a violent crime, but residents should still be on alert.

He is described as a white male, around 6 feet tall, brown hair with a scruffy beard.

Selby, Jr. is reportedly now wearing a dark jacket, jeans, and boots. If you see anyone matching the description call 911.

There have been no reported injuries.