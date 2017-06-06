Boil Water Advisory Issued For Trenton

NJ Primary: Gubernatorial Candidates | It's Crowded At Top Of Ballot In New Jersey Primary

June 6, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Boil Water Advisory, New Jersey, Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) –– Officials in Trenton have issued a boil water advisory for parts of the city Tuesday.

The affected areas extend into the city from the Delaware River to Prospect Street and Bellevue Avenue to Prospect Street to Pennington Avenue to Perry Street to S. Clinton Avenue to Liberty Street to Duck Island.

All residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using for: drinking, preparing foods, washing vegetables and fruit, cooking, making ice cubes, taking medications, brushing teeth, and mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks.

This advisory will remain in effect until repairs are completed and testing shows the water quality to be safe.

Please continue to boil your water or use bottled water until you are notified that the water quality is satisfactory.

If you have questions on the boil water advisory, call Trenton Water Works at 609-989-3208.

