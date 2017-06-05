Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Wonder Woman’ Lassos Top Spot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was Wonder Woman that performed wonderfully at the box office.
The highly anticipated, comic book-inspired superheroine fantasy, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, earned an estimated $101 million on its opening weekend for a runaway first-place finish.
The distant runner-up was the weekend’s other debuting attraction, the animated kidflick, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. It took in $24 million.
That dropped last weekend’s leader, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, to third place with a total of $22 million.
Rounding out the top five were two holdovers – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with $10 million and Baywatch with $9 million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were well above those of last weekend and those of a year ago.