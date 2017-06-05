Recent Terror Attacks May Have Some Rethinking Travel Insurance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some travelers may be thinking twice before heading to Europe following recent terror attacks. But you can protect your vacation, if you plan to go.

There have been few trip cancellations to England recently, according to Daniel Durazo, a spokesman for Allianz Global Assistance USA, which sells travel insurance to millions. He says travel insurance makes sense, and you will be reimbursed if there’s a terror attack in your destination within 30 days of your trip.

“You don’t really need to prove it because we’re aware of these attacks, we track them,” Durazo said. “What you do need to do is make sure you bought your policy before the attack, you can’t buy a policy after an attack. That’s like buying a homeowners insurance policy after your house is on fire.”

He says the coverage isn’t new, it’s just been used more often because of an increase in global violence.

“That coverage has been in place for the better part of a decade,” Durazo explained, “but it’s only now that it’s become really useful with the uptick of terrorist incidents across Europe.”