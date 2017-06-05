Video Surfaces Showing Juveniles Assaulting Man With Disability

June 5, 2017 11:08 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A disturbing video that showed up on Facebook tonight has the Philadelphia police investigating and asking for your help.

It shows a man surrounded by a group of kids being punched in the face.

Gerald Andrews Sr. shared the assault video on Facebook.

“This guy is a friend of mine who happens to be mentally challenged,” Andrews said in the post.

Police called the video “very distributing” and ask that anyone with information call police at 215-686-TIPS.

According to the comments section of the post, the assault happened in the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue in Germantown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch