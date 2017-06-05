Video Surfaces Showing Juveniles Assaulting Man With Disability

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A disturbing video that showed up on Facebook tonight has the Philadelphia police investigating and asking for your help.
It shows a man surrounded by a group of kids being punched in the face.
Gerald Andrews Sr. shared the assault video on Facebook.
“This guy is a friend of mine who happens to be mentally challenged,” Andrews said in the post.
Police called the video “very distributing” and ask that anyone with information call police at 215-686-TIPS.
According to the comments section of the post, the assault happened in the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue in Germantown.