LeSean McCoy Says He’s Already Recruiting Jeremy Maclin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeSean McCoy wants to reunite with Jeremy Maclin in Buffalo.
Maclin, 29, was released by the Chiefs over the weekend. McCoy is already recruiting his former Eagles teammate.
“I know he could help us out tremendously,” McCoy said at his charity softball game via ESPN.com. “I’ve been doing my recruiting already, and don’t be surprised if it happens.”
The Chiefs released J-Mac after two seasons with the club, saving themselves $10 million on the cap. According to the NFLPA, the Bills currently have over $11 million in cap space.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who violated the NFL’s anti-tampering policy to sign Maclin away from the Eagles, attended Maclin’s wedding just a couple of weeks ago. McCoy was there as well.