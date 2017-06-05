Report: Al Pacino To Play Joe Paterno In Film About Penn State Sex Abuse Scandal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Al Pacino will star in an upcoming HBO film about the sexual abuse scandal involving Penn State University, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Pacino will reportedly play Joe Paterno, the Penn State football coach who became becomes entangled in a sexual abuse scandal involving his then assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.
The Hollywood Reporter reports HBO will produce the film with Sony Pictures Television.
Paterno coached football at Penn State for 62 seasons, including 45 years as head coach.
He died of metastatic small cell carcinoma of the lung at the age of 85.
In 2012, Sandusky was found guilty on 45 of 48 counts related to sexual abuse of boys over a 15-year period. He was later sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.
Former Penn State President, 2 Other Former Administrators Get Jail Time For Roles In Sandusky Scandal
Just last week, the former president of Penn State and two other former university administrators were each sentenced to at least two months in jail for failing to alert authorities to a 2001 allegation against Sandusky, a decision that enabled the now-convicted serial predator to continue molesting boys.