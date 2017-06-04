Local London Native Speaks On Recent England Attacks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a tough year so far for the British people: London’s Westminster bridge attack in March, the bombing at a Manchester concert last month, and now this latest incident that killed seven people in London.

A South Jersey man, originally from London, says the attack has not rocked the spirit of the country.

“The old adage in Britain of ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ really is what defines us,” said Howard Silverstone, with the British American Business Council in Philadelphia.

He says, as he’s been checking in with family and friends oversees, he sees resilience.

“What I am sensing obviously is anger, people helping each other, but I am not sensing fear,” he said.

The Prime Minister addressed the public, saying enough is enough.

“But I think what people want to hear more of is, what can we possibly do to stop this from happening again? People have to be even more vigilant for things that just don’t look right,” said Silverstone.

He says the British people have been through worse.

“It’s happened before, it likely may happen again, but we are not going to let this define our lives and ruin our lives,” he said.