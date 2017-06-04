NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

1 Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident On I-95

June 4, 2017 11:05 PM
Filed Under: Northbound I-95, traffic

DELAWARE COUNTY (CBS) — The Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed a multi-vehicle accident has forced a shut down of all lanes traveling Northbound on I-95 at Route 420.

Police say at least five people have been injured.

The accident occurred about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police are currently on the scene directing traffic off the highway.

As traffic continues to back up the best alternate route to avoid the delay is to exit at Stewart Ave. in Ridley Park and continue on 291 East.

This alternate will bring you back around into Philadelphia over the Girard Point Bridge.

Expect major delays in both directions.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we continue to bring you the latest.

 

