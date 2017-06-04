1 Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident On I-95

DELAWARE COUNTY (CBS) — The Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed a multi-vehicle accident has forced a shut down of all lanes traveling Northbound on I-95 at Route 420.

Police say at least five people have been injured.

The accident occurred about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police are currently on the scene directing traffic off the highway.

In Delaware County, all traffic forced to exit 95 North at Rt 420 due to a crash north of the exit. Follow 291 East back to 95 North. — KYW Traffic (@KYWTraffic) June 5, 2017

As traffic continues to back up the best alternate route to avoid the delay is to exit at Stewart Ave. in Ridley Park and continue on 291 East.

This alternate will bring you back around into Philadelphia over the Girard Point Bridge.

@KYWTraffic Bad situation out there on 95 NB, Alternate: Exit at Stewart Avenue and take a left onto Rt 291 back to NB 95 and airport pic.twitter.com/Hkxze3P3hC — Andrea Morrell (@amorrellkyw) June 5, 2017

Expect major delays in both directions.

