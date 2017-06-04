Fans Came Out In Full Force At Philly’s ‘Wizard World Comic Con’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fiction and fantasy don’t often come to life, so when they do, fans show up in full force.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the four-day Wizard World Comic Con.

“I love the environment. It’s really awesome. I love that we can game together and read together and talk about comics. It’s really fun,” said Larissa Lucas.

From superheroes, to comic books, to celebrity sightings and more, the popular convention had a little something for everyone.

People of all ages and all walks of life came together to celebrate their love of pop culture, something Tom Range says he couldn’t do openly as a child.

“In the 80s, you had to hide a comic book under a regular magazine,” Range, a math and technology teacher in the Council Rock School District, said. “You’re called ‘nerd’ and ‘dork’ and all that other stuff, but now with all the movies coming out, it seems more acceptable.’”

That ability to escape reality and create her own is what cosplayer Ivy Doomkitty says helped her through being bullied and body shamed.

“I was an outcast really, when I was growing up, and now it’s become mainstream and it’s become more accepting,” she said. “Kids are growing up at a good time now. Being a geek, being a nerd is celebrated. You can be open about it.”

Guests could also open the door “Back to the Future.”

After a health scare, Oliver and Terry Holler created a replica of the DeLorean car from the movie and have since taken it all over the world to raise money for Parkinson’s research.

The car has traveled more than 700,000 miles to 28 countries and all 50 states.

“The doctor gave [Oliver] six months to live. That was 17 years ago. So I think working on the car gave him a little extra life,” Holler said.

For these fans: your world is what you make it.