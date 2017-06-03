Suspect In Custody In Councilman Oh Stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man wanted in connection with the stabbing of Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh surrendered to police Saturday morning.
Police say family members were able to convince Shawn Yarbray to turn himself in.
Friday night, authorities issued an arrest warrant for the 24-year-old after identifying him as the man who stabbed Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh in a failed robbery attempt in front of Oh’s Thomas Avenue Home Wednesday night.
Yarbray is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in addition to other related offenses.
As for Councilman Oh, he is still recovering from surgery to his left side where he was stabbed in Wednesday night’s attack.
However, the Councilman did return to work Friday, just two days after being stabbed.