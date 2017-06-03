NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Delaware County

June 3, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: delaware county

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS) — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Delaware County.

Around 6:15 Saturday morning, Marple Township police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the 300 block of Sussex Boulevard.

Police say the victim appeared to have been walking on Sussex Boulevard when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on site.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Marple Township Police Department, with assistance from Delaware County District Attorney’s Office CID and Northern Delaware County Crash Investigation Team.

