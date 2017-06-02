Philly Bike Cops Show Off Skills On Art Museum Steps

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More Philadelphia police officers detailed to bicycle patrols may be able to impress their colleagues, and citizens, with their bike handling skills, because of the tactical bike training they’re receiving.

Thirty of the department’s Police Academy graduates who were just sworn in – Tactical Bike Officers in training – left the old Police Academy Building in the northeast, taking a group ride to the Museum of Art.

Lieutenant Paul Watson, assigned to the Academy, chuckled that the more brazen instructors showed their stuff, riding down the iconic Art Museum steps.

“The pedals are at 9 and 3, rear end back, you’ve got to work those brakes a little bit, but you can’t go too slow, you’ll fall over,” he said.

Sergeant Matt Maguire says the training includes sharpening their balance skills, especially when detailed to large, outdoor events.

“Just picture the Parkway here on the 4th of July. You have to be able to handle the bike slow and steady,” Maguire said.

Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan says each rookie will be paired with an experienced officer.

“They’re able to get up alleyways; they can go up on the sidewalk, they can go places cars can’t and cover so much more ground than foot beats,” he said.

The officers also displayed tactical maneuvers, like dismounting on the fly to pursue a suspect.