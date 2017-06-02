Newark Teen Struck, Killed After Prom In New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say someone struck and killed a 17-year-old boy as he returning home from his prom.
Christopher Gibbs, a senior at Newark’s Barringer High School, was hit by a tractor-trailer while crossing a street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.
Gibbs was taken to a hospital, where he died just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.
The truck driver stopped and called for help.
The crash is under investigation.
