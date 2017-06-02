3 Local Venues Cancel Kathy Griffin Shows

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Three local venues have canceled shows by comedian Kathy Griffin after she posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.
In making announcements on Facebook Thursday, the State Theatre in New Brunswick and the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood said they made the decision after careful consideration.
In Pennsylvania, the Community Arts Theater in Williamsport posted on its website that the show had been dropped “due to the recent controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin and the concern for the safety and security of our patrons and staff.”
Griffin was scheduled to perform in her “Celebrity Run-In” tour at the theaters in November. Those who bought tickets will receive refunds.
Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation.
The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper.
Republican Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday called Griffin “disgusting” and said the photo was “completely outrageous.”
