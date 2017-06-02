Get Free Doughnuts On National Doughnut Day, June 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first Friday in June is finally here — and that means FREE doughnuts!
Shops across the country are celebrating National Doughnut Day by treating their customers to free doughnuts.
The day was created by The Salvation Army in 1938 and it honors the women who served doughnuts to soldiers in World War I. The homecooked treats were a morale boost for the troops.
Here’s a list of places offering freebies:
Wawa: This National Doughnut Day deal is only for Wawa Rewards members. Check your account for a bonus reward for a free doughnut with the purchase of a coffee.
Dunkin’ Donuts: At participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations, enjoy a free classic donut with any beverage purchase.
Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
Duck Donuts: Customers will receive one free, made-to-order doughnut of their choice with any purchase. Receipts printed Friday also will feature a coupon for a free half dozen doughnuts when you purchase a half dozen.