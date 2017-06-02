Dover Airman Accused Of Teen Sex Abuse Seeks Pretrial Release

DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — Akeem Beazer, a Dover Air Force Base airman charged with sexually abusing a teenage runaway is asking a federal judge to release him from pretrial detention so he can return to base.
The 21-year-old airman’s attorney says his absence or failure to report for duty would result in an AWOL and a warrant issued for his arrest as a deserter.
Beazer, who is currently in custody in New Jersey, is requesting to be allowed to stay with another Dover airman with whom he attends church.
The judge on Friday directed prosecutors to respond to the motion by June 16.
Beazer, from Pompano Beach, Florida, and fellow airman 25-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia are charged with sex abuse of a minor. Washington also is charged with sex trafficking of a child.
