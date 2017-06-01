The Dom Giordano Show: State Rep. Jamie Santora, JD Mullane, Lou Ferrigno

WATCH: Philadelphia City Council President Holds Press Conference On Stabbing Of Councilman David Oh

June 1, 2017 12:04 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Hillary Clinton plays the victim at the Code Conference.

9:20-DNC Chair Keith Ellison’s lesson on bank workers.

9:35-Lou Ferrigno joined discussing Wizard World Comic Con 2017 in Philadelphia.

9:45-Philadelphia soda tax revenue takes a dip in April.

10:00-State Rep. Jamie Santora joined discussing his proposal to expand gun background checks in Pennsylvania.

10:20-President Trump announcing his decision on the Paris Climate agreement today. 

10:35-JD Mullane joined discussing Bucks County schools refusing to name students going into the Service.

11:00-James Rosen of Fox News joined discussing the House issuing subpoenas on the unmaskings.

11:10-Cherry Hill library hosting “Drag Queen Story Time” in recognition of LGBT month.

11:20-Beach caddy comes to the Jersey Shore.

