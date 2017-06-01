Getaway Guide To Safe Summer Boating

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s that time of year. Boats have been rigged, painted, varnished and finally launched. From the Jersey shore to the Chesapeake Bay and inland lakes, boat owners, families and guests have already been out for that first fun filled holiday weekend. And so here I come again to throw cold water on the party. It’s time to have that annual safe boating talk.

FUN FACTS

Close calls and dodging danger make great marina conversation. But danger isn’t always dodged. Researchers funded by the Coast Guard determined that in 80% of boating fatalities across the country, the victims were not wearing life jackets. The same study, relying on thousands of actual boating observations revealed that only 20 percent of all boaters wore life jackets. Among adults, the number sank to 11 percent. Life jackets do save lives. When on deck, wear them. Below deck, have them handy.

THINGS THAT GO BOOM

The magnificent ocean liner QE2 was making its first and only visit to Philadelphia. Reporters on board were watching the recreational boats that came out to run alongside. As we passed Tinicum Island there was an explosion and a plume of black smoke. A boater, at anchor had started his engine without first using a blower fan to clear fumes from the engine compartment. Three people were injured. I’ve seen four such explosions and their aftermath over the years. It only takes a few minutes to clear the fumes. Use the fan. If you’re a guest and you haven’t heard the blower fan when it’s time to start the engine, get as far away from it as you can and wear that life jacket.

THE JOKE THAT WASN’T

Everyone was waiting for Joe (phony name to save embarrassment) at the bar. He had gone back to his boat to get a wallet. We were about to send out a search party when he turned up with hair that had suddenly turned curly. It was a great laugh when he explained he had fallen overboard and had to dry out. Joe was lucky. I helped pluck another friend out of the water after he had fallen, but he smacked his chin on the dock going down. If no one had been around, Felix might have slept with the fishes. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket. But neither he nor Joe had heeded the boater’s warning – boats are always in motion, keep a handhold where you can to avoid an unplanned plunge.

PIDDLE PADDLE

During the late 70’s and 80’s, a hearty group of KYW radio and TV friends would spend weekends canoeing on the Delaware. We were hardly experts, just looking for relaxation on placid waters with a shore picnic along the way. By the way, did I mention that canoeing is second to open power boating in the number of annual fatalities? We routinely checked river charts that show obstructions, rapids, waterfalls and dams. We also paid attention to floating debris. And of course, wore you-know-what.” None of us became statistics.

THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT

One stunning and deadly boating accident last year riveted attention on not just one, but 3 all too frequent contributors to death and injury on the water. Miami Marlins “All-Star” pitcher Jose Fernandez slammed the power boat he was piloting into a Florida rock jetty. He and his two passengers were killed. They made national headlines. The investigation showed he was running at full throttle in the dark. He was apparently unaware of the hazard which is prominently displayed on paper and electronic charts and he was soused. Local reports suggested that had he survived he would have been charged with multiple crimes including manslaughter. The takeaways – Don’t drink while boating. Know the hazards and depths of all waters you’ll be traveling and maintain a safe speed while keeping a sharp eye out for aids to navigation, especially at night.

GO SOMEWHERE, TELL SOMEONE

It’s always a good idea to tell someone where you’re going. Then, tell them when you get back. If you don’t arrive at your destination or back at home port when expected, search and rescue crews will at least know where to start looking. They can also broadcast descriptions of your boat and alert other boaters to be on the lookout for you. Most boat owners do this as a matter of routine, but if you’re a guest, it can’t hurt to also let someone know where you’re heading and when you’ll be back. By the way, too many rescue crews have found their missing boaters, home, snug in bed. The people who had reported them missing failed to report they had arrived home.

Now, Have a fun summer!