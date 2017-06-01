Philly Students Learn From Cast Of ‘Motown’

June 1, 2017 7:31 PM By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actors from the award-winning musical “Motown” shared some stage and life lessons to Philadelphia school students.

In the musical, Allison Semmes plays the role of Diana Ross.

But on Thursday, she played the role of teacher at the African-American History Museum as she talked with dozens of performing arts students from schools around the city about the history of Motown and the rigors of being a stage actor.

“I remember when I was their age, and any chance that I could get to see a show or to even have someone speak to me and just encourage me to get to where they were, it took me so far, it was everything. So I love to do the exact same thing, to educate these young brothers and sisters,” said Semmes.

Isiah Glover, a student at the String Theory School, says the musical and the advice the actors gave him are things he’ll treasure for a long time to come.

“It is amazing honestly. Meeting the cast of ‘Motown’ who’s traveled everywhere. That’s amazing. I had the best time meeting them honestly,” he said.

“Motown The Musical” runs at the Academy of Music Philadelphia until June 11th.

