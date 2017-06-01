Norcross Announces a $2.4M Federal Grant For South Jersey Health Centers

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Thursday, U.S. Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-01) announced that the CAMcare Health Corporation was awarded a $2,408,488 Health Center Program grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).

“CAMcare provides high-quality healthcare to families in our district that need it most and keeps members of our communities healthy and out of Emergency Rooms,” said Rep. Norcross. “Investments like these not only improve the well-being of our neighbors and friends, they also support jobs for hard-working health care professionals who devote their time to helping others.”

“These funds will be used to provide primary care to the unserved and underserved families in South Jersey,” said Mark Roberts, President and CEO of CAMcare Health Corporation. “With the current climate of our healthcare system, Federally Qualified Health Centers, the safety net of the communities, depend on funding sources to continue focusing on population health management and integration of all health care services. Our organization continues to work collaboratively with appropriate community resource agencies, hospital systems, educational institutions and public officials like Congressman Norcross to increase access to care regardless of the patients’ social or economic status.”

CAMcare Health Corporation has provided health services in Camden and Gloucester Counties for almost 40 years, and, in 2016, provided services to 36,400 patients with over 130,000 visits. CAMcare’s services include internal medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, dental, behavioral health, podiatry and other specialty services.

This is part of a $4.1 million Health Center Program grant for CAMcare. The Health Center Program is overseen by HHS’s Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) branch and CAMcare is one of 23 New Jersey grantees. (The other service provider in the First Congressional District is Project H.O.P.E., Inc.)

Norcross added, “It’s no secret that we’re having serious health care discussions in Congress… discussions that make community health centers more important now than ever before. It comes down to this: Everyone ought to have access to quality health care. It’s that simple.”