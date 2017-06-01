NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

New Please Touch Exhibit Lets Kids Explore Favorite Stories

June 1, 2017 4:45 PM By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The goal of a new temporary exhibit coming to the Please Touch Museum is to encourage reading and imagination in children.

Jennifer Kalter, Director of Education at the Please Touch Museum explains their newest temporary exhibit, Storyland, was developed by the Minnesota Children’s Museum.

“It’s all about these seven classic children’s tales and bringing them to life so children can really step inside of them and experience them in a whole new way through play,” Kalter explained.

Storyland at the Please Touch Museum. (credit: Holli Stephens)

Parent Laura Wilson says she loves how children are encouraged to be participants in some of the familiar story lines.

“The hands-on things, we really like the activities for kids with letters and things for reading,” Wilson said.

Christina Varghese points out some of the stories highlighted, like Chicka Chicka Boom Boom and If You Give A Mouse A Cookie, are books she often reads with her children.

“The kids have grown up reading a lot of these stories, so it’s really awesome to see them come to life and interact with the different parts of these stories,” said Varghese.

Storyland opens Saturday and runs through September 10th.

